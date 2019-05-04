Akhilesh Yadav Travels With Saffron-Wearing 'Baba' To Expose Government

We cannot bring fake God, but have brought a "baba" ji, tweeted Akhilesh Yadav.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday introduced a saffron-robed man, whom he referred as "baba" in one of his tweets.

The "baba" is seen walking alongside Mr Yadav, but his face is not visible.

"We cannot bring fake God, but have brought a "baba" ji. Except Gorakhpur, he will tell the truth about the government to everyone in the state," tweeted Mr Yadav.

हम नक़ली भगवान नहीं ला सकते पर एक बाबा जी लाए हैं। ये हमारे साथ गोरखपुर छोड़ प्रदेश में सबको सरकार की सच्चाई बता रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/GxlS0LYb6z — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 4, 2019

Incidentally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wears saffron clothes and is an elected member from Gorakhpur constituency for five consecutive terms.

SP, BSP and Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) are contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh as a coalition. Per the seat-sharing arrangement, BSP, SP, and RLD are contesting 38, 37 and three Lok Sabha seats respectively in the state.

In an interview to news agency ANI yesterday, Mr Adityanath had attacked the SP chief saying that Akhilesh Yadav was frustrated as he was being treated as an underdog in the alliance with the BSP.

"This is the frustration of Akhilesh Yadav. He is frustrated because the SP once won 37 (Lok Sabha) seats from Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Now he is contesting only 37 seats," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

"When he sits with Mayawati on the dais, he is seated on a small chair while Mayawati herself sits on a bigger one. When he goes to meet Mayawati, he is asked to keep his footwear out of the room. This is his position," Mr Adityanath added.

(With inputs from ANI)

