Election Strategist Prashant Kishor May Join Nitish Kumar's JD(U) Today

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar to induct Prashant Kishor at party meeting in Patna

After nearly six years of planning election strategy - first for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then for his rivals, Prashant Kishor is all set for electoral politics. Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar will induct him into the party at 11 am at a meeting of the state executive in Patna.

Last week at an interaction with students of the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad it was confirmed that Prashant Kishor is set to take the plunge, after he said he was "done with campaigning for individuals and was ready for "electoral politics."

The half a dozen white kurta pyjamas that Mr Kishor's political mentor, Nitish Kumar, had got tailored for him in 2015, when the former was staying with him, will now be part of his regular wardrobe, as per the Chief Minister's wishes, who wanted him switch from jeans to the 'neta' attire.

In political circles, Prashant Kishor came to be known as Chanakya of Nitish Kumar and their association has continued even after Mr Kumar joined hands with the BJP. Lately, the two had a series of meetings, which has given rise to speculation that JD(U) might be his chosen party.

Sources say Mr Kishore may be tasked with brokering peace between the Chief Minister and Lalu Yadav's party, but the plan has not materialised, as Tejashwi Yadav, who is handling the party in his father's absence, is against it.

Many in the party feel that Mr Kishor is likely to be entrusted with the major political task of dealing with the top brass of both BJP and the Congress.

Mr Kishore, who started his career as a political strategist in 2012, working closely with Narendra Modi, then the Gujarat Chief Minister, made headlines after crafting his campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. But after the elections, differences cropped up between him and BJP chief Amit Shah and Mr Kishore decided to go his own way. Over the next few years, Mr Kishore worked for political rivals of the BJP - not just Nitish Kumar but also the Congress.