"Modi Magic Still Working": Union Minister To NDTV On BJP's Victory

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP's success in assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Mr Shekhawat said that the "Modi magic is still working".

"This victory is for the work that Prime Minister Modi has done to improve the lives of common people," he said, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party fought the elections in his home state Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on the PM's face.

Praising PM Modi, Mr Shekhawat also said that the youth think of him as their "mentor", while women consider him their "brother".

"People think of PM Modi as someone who will improve their lives. That is why we have secured a landslide victory," he said.

He also slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan and said that the guarantees of the grand old party were "knee-jerk".

ALSO READ | Ashok Gehlot At Political Crossroads After His 'Magic' Fails In Rajasthan

"This was a failure of the Congress government," Mr Shekhawat, a two-time MP, told NDTV.

"When we did the Jan Aakrosh Yatra, we got a clear signal that there would be a change in government and people would vote out Congress," he said.

Congress came with social welfare schemes only in the last six months, he said.

ALSO READ | Did 'Pilot Factor' Harm Congress In Rajasthan? Here's What Trends Indicate

On being asked about the BJP's chief ministerial face in Rajasthan, the minister said that "the time will tell".

As per the latest trends, the BJP looks set to retain Madhya Pradesh and return to power in Rajasthan. The party also appears poised to unseat the incumbent Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh, which was widely perceived to be returning for a second term.