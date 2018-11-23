Election In 10 Tripura Municipalities To Be Held On December 22

The counting of votes would be held on December 26, said an official (File)

The Tripura State Election Commission (SEC) today announced that elections in 10 municipalities will be held on December 22.

Along with the election to the 10 municipalities, by-elections will also be held for vacant seats in five other urban local bodies including the Agartala Municipal Corporation on December 22, it said.

State Election Commissioner, G Kameswar Rao told a press conference in Agartala that "the state government has dissolved 10 municipalities due to certain grounds by issuing a gazette notification. Apart from this, there are also other casual vacancies in five municipal bodies which were caused due to resignation and other reasons."

Ballot papers would be used in the municipal election and by-elections instead of EVMs as the Election Commission of India has declined to give Electronic Voting Machines for the polls, he said.

The notification for the election to the 10 municipalities and by-polls in five urban local bodies would be issued by the State Election Commission on November 26, Mr Rao said.

The SEC said the last date of filing nomination is December 4, the date for scrutiny of nomination is on December 5 and the withdrawal is on December 7.

The counting of votes would be held on December 26, he said.

The SEC said a series of of meetings were held with different political parties and police officials before announcing the dates of the poll process.

Additional Director General of Police Rajeev Singh said all necessary arrangements are being done to provide proper security during the municipal elections. Tripura at present has 20 urban local bodies.