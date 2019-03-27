Poll Body's Notice To BJP Member Sharing Main Bhi Chowkidar Hoon Video

A poll body official said that Neeraj, the BJP member in question, has been directed to submit a reply within three days.

All India | | Updated: March 27, 2019 16:04 IST
Poll Body's Notice To BJP Member Sharing Main Bhi Chowkidar Hoon Video

Earlier, the EC had directed political parties to keep defence personnel out of campaigning. (FILE PHOTO)


New Delhi: 

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to a member of the BJP's National Election Committee for sharing an audio-visual advertisement titled "Main Bhi Chowkidar Hoon" on social media without complying with the directions of the poll body, an official said.

He said Neeraj has been directed to submit a reply within three days.

The poll body said its Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) had issued a certificate dated March 16 to the BJP leader "in respect of the said advertisement subject to the exclusion of the clips depicting Army personnel".

Earlier this month, the EC had directed political parties to keep the country's defence personnel out of election campaigning and not use their photographs in advertisements.



Election Commission (EC)Main Bhi Chowkidar CampaignModel code of conduct

