Election Commission To Visit 3 Northeast States Next Week

The Election Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, will be on a four-day visit to three election-bound northeast states from January 11.

Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao said that the Chief Election Commissioner accompanied by two Election Commissioners -- Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel -- and several senior officials would arrive in Tripura on January 11.

During the two-day stay in Tripura, the CEC and other two ECs would hold a series of meetings with the senior officials to review the preparedness of the upcoming elections.

The poll body would also meet all the political parties and seek their opinion to hold the elections with the participation of all stakeholders.

From Agartala, the poll body will travel to Meghalaya capital Shillong on January 12 and then to Nagaland on January 14 to undertake similar exercises.

