Election Commission Bans Victory Processions Over Poll Results

The Election Commission of India has banned all victory processions on the day of -- or even after -- counting of votes (May 2) polled to the five states in the past few weeks after amid a COVID-19 surge. Legislative Assembly polls were scheduled in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry in eight phases, beginning March 27 and ending April 29.

Coming amid a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the poll panel had laid down protocol for the contesting parties and leaders to follow to minimise the spread of infections. The rules were mostly observed only breach by most political outfits and their contestants, with huge rallies and marches giving social distancing a toss.

The second wave has, meanwhile, intensified in its ferocity, making way for suggestions that the elections have turned into super-spreader events.