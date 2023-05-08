Poll Body Asks Congress Chief To Clarify Sonia Gandhi 'Sovereignty' Remark

The Election Commission has asked Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to clarify a tweet on his predecessor Sonia Gandhi's "sovereignty" remarks in Karnataka following BJP complaints that it amounts to a suggestion of secession.

"The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity," read a tweet by the Congress quoting Mrs Gandhi, posted on May 6.

CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas:



"The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity." pic.twitter.com/W6HjKYWjLa — Congress (@INCIndia) May 6, 2023

The tweet triggered a sharp attack from the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who in his final rally before the May 10 Karnataka elections, accused the Congress of openly advocating to "separate" Karnataka from India. The "tukde-tukde gang" had reached the Congress's top level, he had alleged, accusing the Gandhis of "working against India's interests".

The BJP filed a complaint with the Election Commission, demanding action against Congress and Mrs Gandhi.

"Karnataka is a very important member state in the Union of India and any call to protect the sovereignty of a member State of the Union of India amounts to a call for secession and is fraught with perilous & pernicious consequences," the BJP said in its letter to the Election Commission.