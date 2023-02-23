'Election Body Independent': Eknath Shinde On Sharad Pawar's Claim Against BJP

Eknath Shinde said the Election Commission of India (ECI) is an independent body.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) is an independent body that takes decisions on merit, and his government has been formed under the rules.

Mr Shinde's statement comes after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar alleged that the BJP misused its power to influence the Election Commission's decision on the Shiv Sena name and symbol.

"Election Commission is an independent body which takes decisions on merit. Our government has been formed under the rules," said Mr Shinde.

Mr Pawar criticised the EC's decision to allot the Shiv Sena name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to Mr Shinde's faction, terming it an example of "misuse of power" by the BJP.

"Election Commission gave a decision a few days ago. This is an example of how an institution can be misused. We've never seen such a decision by EC. There were many issues taken to the EC so far, but it never took such a decision where it gave a political party to somebody else after snatching it from the real one. We all know that Balasaheb Thackeray gave birth to Shiv Sena and he during his last days said that Udhhav Thackeray would hold the party's responsibility after him," Mr Pawar said addressing the members of the minority community in Pune.

Mr Pawar said, "Someone complained to the EC something and it gave the verdict and allotted the Shiv Sena and its symbol to someone else from those who formed this party. This is a big attack on political parties."

Taking potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he alleged that the Election Commission took a decision favouring the ones in power at the Centre.

"Every central agency, including ECI, is giving verdicts as desired by the people who are in power in the country. This is a threat that has now reached the political parties. It is a huge attack on democracy, which is not going to stop as it will decide who will run the country," Mr Pawar said.

Last week, the Election Commission of India allotted the name Shiv Sena and the party symbol of 'Bow and Arrow' to the Eknath Shinde faction. This came as a huge blow to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, which has been fighting to stake a claim over the party's name and symbol after Mr Shinde's rebellion last year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)