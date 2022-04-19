Economics Graduate Fails To Land Job, Turns 'Chaiwaali' Outside Patna College

Priyanka Gupta completed her graduation in 2019

An economics graduate has set up a tea stall near a women's college in Bihar's capital Patna after she could not get a job for two years. Priyanka Gupta, who completed her graduation in 2019, said she was inspired to open the tea stall after hearing the story of Prafull Billore, famously known as “MBA Chaiwala”.

“There are many chaiwallas, why can't there be a chaiwali?” Ms Gupta, 24, told news agency ANI. Some photographs featuring Ms Gupta at her tea stall were also shared on Twitter. In one of the slides, a group of students can be seen having tea there.

Ms Gupta sells a variety of tea. Starting from kulhad chai to paan chai, a cup of tea ranges from Rs 15 to Rs 20. Customers can enjoy tea with a portion of cookies for Rs 10.

On the rate card, she has described her effort as an “initiative towards Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

She has crafted her business prudently, using punchlines like “peena hi padega [You will have to drink]” and “Soch mat...Chalu kar de bas [Don't give it a second thought, just go for it]”.

A part of the rate card featured a deep thought on the famous line “log kya sochenge”. It read, “Loh kya sochenge, agar yeh bhi hum sochenge to log kya sochenge.”

While many people praised her determination and effort, some social media users also pointed out the lack of jobs for educated youth in Bihar.

“Now, she will give jobs and business to others in the coming time,” said one user.

Another said it was a “sad” state of affairs for the youth.

Meanwhile, a few wanted to draw everyone's attention to Chaiwali's menu card.

For those who don't know, Prafull Billore quit an MBA course to start his tea business, interestingly, titled “MBA Chaiwala”, in Ahmedabad.