Economic Growth Rate Dropped During Previous Government: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh has attributed the BJP's loss in the recent assembly polls to the party's strategy that focused on finding flaws with the Congress-led regime before it.

The Vasundhara Raje government got "distracted" and the economic growth rate dropped during the last five years, Mr Singh said in his address at the first session of the new state assembly.

"The former government got distracted over useless issues like finding flaws of the previous government," the governor said.

As a result, the annual average economic growth rate, which was 8.16 per cent in 2009-10 to 2013-14 reduced to 7.19 per cent in 2014-15 to 2017-18, he added.

"The average increase in per capita income was 14.95 per cent from 2009-10 to 2013-14 but it reduced to 9.68 per cent during 2014-15 to 2017-18. Similarly, the growth rate in the agriculture sector which was 4.19 per cent in 2008-09 increased to 8.94 per cent in 2013-14. But with the wrong policies of the Vasundhara Raje government, the growth rate in the sector dropped to 3.95 per cent in 2017-18," according to the governor's address.

The governor also targeted the previous government on the rise in debt on the state. "The total debt and liabilities in 2013-14 was Rs 1.29 lakh crore. This is estimated to be Rs 3.08 lakh crore in 2018-19 due to financial mismanagement and the short-sighted vision of the former government," he said.

Mr Singh said the fiscal deficit was over three per cent during the tenure of the former government.

The new government, the governor said, has its priorities set for the next 100 days.

Farm loan waivers, empowering economically weak farmers, creation of employment in the animal husbandry and dairy sector, cow shelters, schemes for urban and industrial development, reopening of schools closed during the previous government's term, impart technical and professional education, quality healthcare are some of the objectives of the Congress government, the governor said.