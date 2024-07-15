East Coast Railway To Run Special Trains To Puri For Lord Jagannath's Rituals

The East Coast Railway on Monday said it will operate special trains this month on the occasion of two rituals of Lord Jagannath temple in Puri.

Apart from the regular trains to and fro Puri, 43 Special Trains for Sunabhesa (golden attire) and 33 Special Trains for Adharapana (sweet water offering) will run for the convenience of the passengers.

Special Trains will run towards Puri from Paradeep, Angul, Bhadrak, Junagarh Road, Khurda Road, Daspalla, Sompeta, Palasa, Kendujhargarh, Gunupur, Jagadalpur, Sonepur, Sambalpur for Sunavesa on July 17, the official said.

Similarly, trains from Paradeep, Angul, Bhadrak, Daspalla, Palasa, Kendujhargarh and Khurda Road will be operated to Puri on Adharapana day on July 18, he said.

To clear the rush of passengers, East Coast Railway is also running Special Trains towards Bhadrak, Paradeep, Angul, Palasa, Kendujhargarh, Daspalla, and Brahmapur from Puri on July 19.

