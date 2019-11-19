Tremors In Delhi, Parts Of North India After Earthquake In Nepal

The tremors triggered panic in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow (Representational)

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi, Lucknow and other parts of northern India on Tuesday. The earthquake had its epicenter in Nepal and was measured 5.3 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at around 7:05 pm, was located at a shallow depth of 14 kilometers, about 87 kilometers northwest of Dailekh district of Nepal, private agency EMSC tweeted.

Tremors were also felt in Chandigarh, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad and parts of Uttarakhand, reports said.

The tremors triggered panic in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, forcing people to run out of buildings.

Within minutes of the tremors, #earthquake started trending on social media in which users shared their experience.

Was it just me or was there an #earthquake in Delhi just now? — Shinjini(@Modern_Gypsy) November 19, 2019

#earthquake in Delhi/NCR ...i hope everyone is safe god bless mankind ! I think this was not just earthquake, it was a reminder from nature for human beings to be kind to nature otherwise it will take revenge :/ — Kunal Wason (@wason_kunal) November 19, 2019

Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR. Epicenter of the #earthquake is said to be the Indo-Nepal border. Hope everyone is fine and everything is Ok.



Stay Safe! — Tanisha Gupta (@OfficeOfTanisha) November 19, 2019

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage to property. More details awaited.

