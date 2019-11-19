Tremors In Delhi, Parts Of North India After Earthquake In Nepal

The earthquake had its epicenter in Nepal and was measured 5.3 on Richter scale.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 19, 2019 20:02 IST
The tremors triggered panic in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow (Representational)


New Delhi: 

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi, Lucknow and other parts of northern India on Tuesday. The earthquake had its epicenter in Nepal and was measured 5.3 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at around 7:05 pm, was located at a shallow depth of 14 kilometers, about 87 kilometers northwest of Dailekh district of Nepal, private agency EMSC tweeted.

Tremors were also felt in Chandigarh, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad and parts of Uttarakhand, reports said.

The tremors triggered panic in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, forcing people to run out of buildings.

Within minutes of the tremors, #earthquake started trending on social media in which users shared  their experience.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage to property. More details awaited.



