5.4 Magnitude Earthquake In Jammu And Kashmir, Tremors Across North India

Tremors were felt in Delhi and parts of north India after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir this afternoon. The earthquake that struck moments after 1:30 pm lasted for a few seconds, but no damages have been reported yet.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km, Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km ,Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/OyJTMLYeSm@ndmaindia@Dr_Mishra1966@Indiametdept@KirenRijijupic.twitter.com/6Ezq3dbyNE — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 13, 2023

Tremors were felt in Pakistan's Lahore too.

Several people took to Twitter to share the update and posted memes recalling the numerous such incidents in the recent past.

Videos shared online showed a chandelier and a ceiling fan swinging under the impact of the earthquake.

Delhi witnessed a mild tremor late last month with agencies when a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan.