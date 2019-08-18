Dutee Chand, Others Slam Odia Film Poster, Complaint Filed Against Crew

Social activist Linkan Subudhi lodged a written complaint in Bhubaneswar. (Representational)

A complaint was on Saturday lodged at a police station in Bhubaneswar against an actor, producer and director of an Odia movie which released a poster allegedly depicting women in poor light, the police said.

Social activist Linkan Subudhi lodged a written complaint at Mahila Police Station in Bhubaneswar, demanding action against the actor, producer and director of the movie 'Mr Kanhaiya' which was released recently, a police officer said.

The complaint was lodged at the police station hours after internationally acclaimed sprinter Dutee Chand reacted against the poster on her facebook post.

"Are women dogs? I personally disliked the poster and urge the producer to immediately withdraw the poster of the movie," Ms Chand said in her Facebook post.

In the poster, Tatwa Prakash Satpathy, popularly known as Papu Pom Pom, is seen holding multiple girls on leash with a rope tied to their necks.

Apart from Ms Chand and Ms Subudhi, many cine critics and social activists in the state have condemned the poster. "In the poster, the film has disrespected to the entire women community...," said Dilip Hali, a film journalist.

Mr Hali also urged Odisha government to initiate action against film producer, director and the actor for such "cheap publicity" and depicting women in poor light.

Women activist Narmata Chaddsha said: "No one has any right to depict women in poor light. They are doing so in order to get instant publicity and there should be restriction on such type of activities."

Neither the actor, not the producer or director were immediately available for comment.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.