IAS Officer Durga Shankar Mishra To Be Next Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections early next year, Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has been repatriated to the state cadre. He will be the next Chief Secretary of the state. Mr Mishra is a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

The Chief Secretary is the top executive officer of a state and acts as the principal advisor to the state government on all matters of administration.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved repatriation of Shri Durga Shankar Mishra, lAS (UP: 1984) to his cadre for his proposed appointment as Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh by the State Government of Uttar Pradesh," the order regarding the move read.

Mr Mishra is also the Chairman of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and the President of the IAS Association.