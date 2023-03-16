Drugs Worth Rs 7 Crore Recovered In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla

1 kg of narcotics worth about Rs 7 crore was recovered from Churunda. (Representational)

Security forces recovered narcotics worth about Rs 7 crore near the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

"On March 15, while on a routine area domination patrol, troops of Dagger Division found a suspicious package just a few metres away from the LoC in Uri sector," a police official said.

He said a search operation by the security forces led to the recovery of approximately one kilogram of narcotics worth about Rs 7 crore from the general area of Churunda.

A case has been registered in this regard, the official said.

