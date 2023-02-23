Drugs Worth Rs 25 Crore Seized In Manipur, 1 Arrested: Cops

One Myanmarese SIM card and two phones were also recovered from his possession. (Representational)

A person was arrested in Manipur's Tengnoupal district after WY tablets, a narcotic substance, worth Rs 25 crore were recovered from his possession near the India-Myanmar border, police said today.

During a routine patrolling in Moreh Town, a joint team of the state police and the Assam Rifles on Wednesday seized 'World is Yours' tablets, weighing over 56 kg, from the residence of the person at Phaichang Veng area, a senior officer said.

"The personnel approached the person after they noticed his suspicious movement. The team started interrogating him as he tried to escape from the spot. Thereafter, a search operation was conducted at his residence and the narcotic substance was recovered," he said.

One Myanmarese SIM card and two phones were also recovered from his possession, the police said.

The accused and the recovered items were handed over to the Moreh Police Station for further legal action, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)