Drugs Worth Rs 2,400 Crore Destroyed, Amit Shah Watches Virtually

Union Home Minister Amit Shah oversaw the destruction of the drugs virtually.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) of all states, destroyed narcotics worth over Rs 2,300 crores in various parts of the country today.

Mr Shah chaired a regional conference on "Drugs Trafficking and National Security" in New Delhi today. Over 1,44,000 kg of drugs with an estimated value of Rs 2,416 crore were destroyed in the exercise.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the drugs included 6,590 kg seized by the NCB Hyderabad unit, 822 kg seized by the Indore unit, and 356 kg seized by the Jammu unit.

Along with the drugs destroyed by the NCB totalled 1,486 kg in Assam, 229 kg in Chandigarh, 25 kg in Goa, 4,277 kg in Gujarat, 2,458 kg in Haryana, 4,069 kg in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,03,884 kg in Madhya Pradesh, 159 kg in Maharashtra, 1,803 kg in Tripura, and 4,049 kg in Uttar Pradesh.

The central government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in order to create a drug-free India, read a statement. (?)

From June 1, 2022 to July 15, 2023, all regional units of the NCB and state anti-narcotics task forces destroyed approximately 8,76,554 kg of seized drugs valued at approximately Rs 9,580 crore - more than 11 times the target.

The crackdown today brings the total amount of drugs destroyed in a single year to around 10 lakh kg. The total value of these drugs is around Rs 12,000 crore. The official release stated that this campaign of drug destruction will continue actively and with the same zeal in order to realise the dream of a drug-free India.