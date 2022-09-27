Ankita Bhandari Murder: Drugs, Prostitution Were Rampant At Resort, Say Ex Employees

Drug abuse and prostitution were rampant at the Uttarakhand resort owned by Pulkit Arya, a since-expelled BJP leader's son who allegedly killed 19-year-old receptionist Ankita Bhandari, former employees have alleged.

Ankita Bhandari was murdered allegedly by Pulkit Arya and two staff members of the resort near Rishikesh, in Pauri district, after she refused to be a part of the prostitution ring, police investigation has found so far. They were arrested last Friday — almost a week after Ankit Bhandari had gone missing — after social media outrage.

"The resort management would provide illicit liquor, ganja (cannabis) and other drugs, and even girls, to the guests," said Rishita, who worked there as a receptionist while her husband, Vivek, worked as a housekeeper, until three months ago. They quit before Ankita Bhandari joined in August.

"I felt they wanted me to get into it too. They would abuse me, use the worst of slurs," she added.

Vivek said, "I was beaten up and blackmailed over some theft allegations after I objected." He alleged that the local patwari — revenue official who handles law and order in the rural area — sided with the owner in "not just assaulting me but torturing me mentally too".

"After working there for about a month, I was sick of the wrong activities and stopped going to work." He said he resumed work after a week as Pulkit Arya, manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta -- all three arrested for Ankita Bhandari's murder last week -- had assured him "those things won't happen". "But that was only for a few days. Soon, it was business as usual for Pulkit Arya, providing drugs and girls and doing other such things for guests," Vivek further said.

He said that after completing a month and a half, he asked for his salary and said he was quitting, at which Pulkit Arya accused him of a petty theft and beat him up. "I called the cops, who told me the area isn't under regular police but handled by a patwari (land revenue official). When the patwari came there upon my complaint, he in turn asked Pulkit Arya, 'What do you want me to do with him'? They abused me and threatened me with torture in custody. I was forced to write an apology. They used that apology as a blackmail tool. But eventually we just left, willing to risk any consequences."