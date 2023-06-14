Drug Racket Busted In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla, 9 Arrested: Cops

Police recovered 1.78 kg of heroin-like substance along from drug smugglers. (Representational)

Police on Tuesday said they busted a drug racket in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir by arresting nine people and recovering heroin worth lakhs of rupees.

"Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police in Baramulla in a major breakthrough arrested nine drug smugglers and recovered 1.78 kg of heroin-like substance along with cash amounting to Rs 69.20 lakh from Nambla, Isham and Bandi Uri areas," a police spokesman said.

He said the seizure dealt a significant blow to the narcotics trade network operating in the district.

