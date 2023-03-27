Drug Major Sun Pharma Hit By Ransomware Attack: 5 Facts

On March 2, Sun Pharma reported an "information security incident" at the company, adding that the impacted assets have been "isolated".

25 Days later, a ransomware group claimed responsibility for the information breach. The infringement of the IT systems includes a breach of certain file systems and theft of certain company and personal data, Sun Pharma said.

"The Company promptly took steps to contain and remediate the impact of the IT security incident, including employing containment and eradication protocols to mitigate the threat and additional measures to ensure the integrity of its systems infrastructure and data," Sun Pharma said in a statement.

As part of its containment strategy, the company isolated its network and initiated a recovery process, resulting in the company's business operations being impacted.