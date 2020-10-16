"Nothing Will Happen, Son": Dramatic Video Of J&K Terrorist's Surrender

The father of the terrorists was at the encounter site, Army said.

A terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir surrendered before the security forces during a joint anti-terrorism operation, in a dramatic video released by the Army on Friday. The man, who appears to be in his early twenties, had joined terrorism just a few days ago. An AK-47 assault rifle has been recovered from him.

The video released by the Army shows a soldier, who is wearing combat safety gear and holding an assault rifle, communicate with the terrorist - identified as Jahangir Bhat - in what appears to be an orchard. Soon, the terrorist, with his hands up in the air, is seen approaching the soldier, who assures no harm will be done to him.

"Koi goli nahi chalaega (nobody will shoot)," he tells his colleagues.

"Nothing will happen to you, son," the soldier is heard saying in the video as the terrorist, who is wearing just trousers, settles on the mud boundary of the orchard. "Give him water," the soldier adds.

In another video clip released by the Army, the man's father is showing gratitude to the security forces for saving his son. "Don't let him go to the terrorists again," personnel tell the father.

Speaking to NDTV, Lt General BS Raju, GOC 15 corps, said that he felt happy that the forces got him alive and saved a life.

"On October 13, it was reported that an SPO (special police officer) had decamped with two AK-47 (rifles). Same day, Jahangir Ah Bhat from Chadoora went missing. The family was trying to trace the individual. Today morning in a joint operation, the individual was cornered. As per protocol, the Indian Army made efforts to convince the individual to surrender. The individual surrendered," the Army said in a statement.

"The father of the individual was at the site and the impact of the efforts to make the youth come back from terror was visible. Indian Army continues to make efforts to prevent terror recruitment and in case of youth joining terror, provide options to get back," it added.

This is one of the rarest anti-terror operations in the Union Territory which has culminated in a surrender.

In August, during an encounter, a terrorist had surrendered in the Kiloora village of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. Four of his associates, however, were killed in the gunfight.