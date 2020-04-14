PM Modi, President Kovind Pay Rich Tributes To Dr BR Ambedkar On His 129th Anniversary

BR Ambedkar Anniversary: He campaigned against the social discrimination of Dalits.

Rich tributes were paid today to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary, popularly known as one of the architects of India constitution, on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video to recall his legacy. "A humble tribute to Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary from all the countrymen," he wrote in Hindi.

In nearly one-minute long clip, PM Modi was seen paying floral tributes to BR Amdbedkar's photo, fondly known as Baba Saheb. "He advocated quality, spoke against discrimination," PM is heard saying in the video.

Born into a poor Dalit family on April 14, 1891, BR Ambedkar was independent India's first law minister, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a founding father of the Republic of India.

He also campaigned against the social discrimination of Dalits and inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in 1956. He was was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990.

"Tributes to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Our nation''s icon and Chief Architect of the Constitution, he strived for a society based on justice and equity. Let us all take inspiration from his vision and values, and resolve to imbibe his ideals in our lives," President Kovind wrote in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also seen bowing before Baba Saheb's picture this morning.

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. #AmbedkarJayantipic.twitter.com/6ecCMfjDhf — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted: "Humble tributes to the architect of Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. The champion of #SocialJustice will always be remembered for his untiring efforts to emancipate the underprivileged and downtrodden."

A tweet by former president Pranab Mukherjee read: "Paying homage to Dr.B.R.Ambedkar on his birthday.His work & life are reflected in the robust transformational Constitution & strong democracy we have. In his words, "Our Constitution is not only a political or legal document but also an emotional, cultural and social contract.""

(With inputs from ANI)