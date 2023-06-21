'Don't Give Colour': Railway Minister On Odisha Train Accident Probe

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured that the probe into the Balasore train accident will find out the truth about the three-train pile-up that killed 292 people. One of the injured men -- a 24-year-old from Bengal -- died today at Cuttack's Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital.

Speaking in Howrah near Kolkata, where the Railway Minister was inspecting an under-construction metro corridor, Mr Vaishnaw said, "Don't go by any rumours. This is a very, very sensitive matter. In this sensitive matter our goal is -- the truth should come out".

"We should know the root technical cause and we should know every other aspect of this incident… so that this is not repeated in future," he added.

Over the last few days there have been rumours and social media posts about a junior engineer going missing after interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with Bahanaga Bazaar railway accident in Balasore district of Odisha.

"A few media reports are coming in that a Bahanaga staff is absconding and missing. This is factually incorrect. The entire staff is present and are a part of inquiry. They are appearing before agency," Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, a representative of South Eastern Railway told news agency ANI on Tuesday.

The Railway Minister also clarified that the Central Bureau of Investigation has not filed any primary report. "The CBI will complete its investigation and then they will submit their report," he said.