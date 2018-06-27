'Don't Beg, Slap For Rights': Kalyan Singh To Backward Castes

Kalyan Singh said people from backward castes must remain active in politics (File)

Rajasthan governor and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh has asked the backward castes not to beg for their rights but to slap anyone who deprives them of their due.

"Rights will not come your way if you beg for it," he said at a backward classes convention on Monday in memory of former prime minister VP Singh.

"Give a hard slap to anyone who tries to snatch your rights," Mr Singh added.

He gave this mantra to the backward community: "Remain active in politics, have an active representation in elections from the gram sabha up to the district level... to Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha."

"Seek tickets from parties, tell them about your winning plan but do not cut contact with politics even if you don't get the ticket, and remain united," he said.

"All political parties will bow before you," he added.

Kalyan Singh praised VP Singh for his decision to implement the Mandal Commission Report and described him as the messiah of the deprived.

He said the communities eligible for reservation were so strong that only a fool will consider abolishing quotas.

The Other Backward Class (OBC) leader was the UP chief minister when the Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished in 1992.