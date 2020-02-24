"Vivekamanan" To "Vestas": Twitter Is ROFL Over Trump Pronunciations

Donald Trump received a red-carpet welcome in India on Monday, addressing a huge rally at the world's biggest cricket stadium on his first official visit to India.

Donald Trump's speech at Gujarat's Motera stadium had a number of mispronunciations.

US President Donald Trump's speech on Monday at Ahmedabad's Motera stadium left Twitter in splits over his several mispronunciations even though the American leader won some praise over the references to Bollywood, Indian public figures.

From calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the son of a "chiwala" ("Chaiwala" or tea-seller) to mentioning "The Vestas" (The Vedas) and a botched up pronunciation of Swami Vivekananda, social media users noted several instances of Trump-isms.

Some also praised Mr Trump for praising the "genius" of the Hindi film industry and recalling two all-time favourites, 'Sholay' (which he called "Shojay") and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' ("DDLJ").

Name-checking Bollywood films and Indian cricketers, Mr Trump - with an eye on elections in November - paid tribute to the four-million-strong Indian-American diaspora as "truly special people".

Donald Trump received a red-carpet welcome in India on Monday, addressing a huge rally at the world's biggest cricket stadium on his first official visit to India that is big on photo opportunities but likely short on substance.

"America loves India. America respects India, and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people," Mr Trump told the ecstatic crowd.

(With inputs from agencies)

