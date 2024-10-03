2 Teenagers Enter Delhi Hospital, Get Dressing Done, Shoot Doctor Dead

A 55-year-old doctor was shot dead at a private nursing home in Delhi's Jaitpur last night, less than two months after the rape-murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

According to the staff at Nima Hospital, two teenagers reached the hospital late at night. One of them asked for a change of dressing for his injured toe. The night before, the teenager was treated at the hospital. After the dressing was done, the teenagers said they wanted a prescription and went to the cabin of Dr Javed Akhtar, a practitioner of Unani Medicine.

Minutes later, nursing staff Gajala Parveen and Md Kamil heard a gunshot. They rushed to the doctor's cabin and found him bleeding from his head.

The hospital staff has told police that the suspects could be 16 or 17 years old.

Police have said it appears to be a case of targeted killing and the assailants' visit the previous night could have been for a recce.

Police are now scanning the footage of CCTV cameras inside the hospital to identify the suspects.

The incident comes less than two months after the Kolkata horror in which a doctor on night shift was raped and murdered at a state-run hospital. The Kolkata incident sparked nationwide protests by doctors demanding the safety of healthcare staff on duty.

In the aftermath of the Kolkata rape-murder and the doctors' protest, the Supreme Court has set up a National Task Force to recommend steps to ensure doctors' safety on duty.