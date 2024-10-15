Doctors Hold Protest Meet In Kolkata, Facing Off State's Puja Carnival

Protesting junior doctors in Kolkata launched their 'Droher Carnival' (carnival of protest) today from city centre Esplanade - a short distance from the Red Road where the state government was hosting the Durga Puja Carnival.

The puja carnival, showcasing award-winning idols, has been a high-point of the city's festive landscape since 2016. But today, most footfalls were at the adjacent protest site, where the citizens decided to show support to the doctors who are holding an indefinite hunger strike.

With several doctors indisposed, two more have joined their ranks. They are Rumelika Kumar from All India Institute of Hygiene & Public Health and Spandan Chowdhury from Midnapore Medical College & Hospital.

The total number of junior doctors on hunger strike is now seven.

The hunger strike had started on October 5, seeking justice for the young doctor raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital on August 9.

So far, five of the doctors on hunger strike had to be hospitalised as their health deteriorated.

The rally started shortly after the Calcutta High Court set aside prohibitory orders in areas near the Durga Puja Carnival on Red Road.

"Our protests on the issue have been going on for the last 66 days. Many of our fellow junior doctors are on hunger strike. We want to send the message to the state government and the Chief Minister that our protests on this issue will continue," Spandan Chowdhury, one of the protesting doctors, was quoted as saying.