DMK Is Against Holding Of NEET During COVID-19: Udhayanidhi Stalin

"Who is going to give the assurance and safety of the students?" the leader asked (Representational)

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is against holding of the NEET during the coronavirus pandemic, said DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday. He questioned the safety of the students appearing for the examinations.

"Students are going through stress due to the NEET examination which has been scheduled by the Centre and the State government," he told news agency ANI.

"We (DMK) are against NEET examination being held during coronavirus pandemic," said Mr Stalin.

"The government is saying that they are taking precautionary measures but what is the assurance that the students would not get an infection," he added.

"More than 1 lakh students are going to write the exams. Who is going to give the assurance and safety of the students?" he asked.

NEET 2020 examination is scheduled to be held on September 13 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

