Did UP Police Try To Cover Up Hathras Case? What CBI Chargesheet Says

A huge list of police lapses have been drawn up by the Central Bureau of Investigation in its chargesheet in the case of alleged gangrape of a 20-year-old in Hathras. The agency has mentioned lapses on at least four counts, starting with not recording the woman's statement when she was brought to file a complaint by her parents.

Not only had the police delayed filing the complaint, they had twice ignored the woman's allegation of sexual assault and did not conduct any medical examination, which led to the loss of time and forensic evidence, the agency said.

The woman, who was from a Dalit family, died at a Delhi hospital days after the alleged assault by so-called upper caste men on September 14. The woman had alleged that she was beaten, gangraped. The men had nearly strangled her by wrapping her dupatta around her neck and dragging her along.



Her horrific injuries, topped by the UP police move to cremate her body at 2 am, keeping her family locked up, had raised outrage across the nation.

The postmortem report, however, gave a clean chit to the men saying there was no evidence of sexual assault, though it mentioned tears in her private parts. The report also mentioned multiple fractures, paralysis, severe spinal injury and a deep gash in tongue.



The CBI, which was asked to take over the case after the nationwide outrage, said the woman's oral statement was not put in writing at the Chandpa Police Station when she came on September 14. It was written down five days later and she was medically examined for sexual assault only on September 22 -- eight days after the incident.

The delay led to the loss of forensic evidences in the case, the agency said.

"The victim on 14.9.2020 at PS Chandpa uttered the word 'zabardasti' (use of force) but it was neglected," the chargesheet said. No medical examination was made or rape laws applied.

"Again on 19.9.2020 the girl expressed in her statement to the police the word Chedkhani (molestation)… that time only Section 354 added but again neither police requested/referred for medical examination in light of sexual assault," the chargesheet read.

"Only on 22.9.2020, after victim explicitly stated the word 'balathkhar (rape)' against the four accused, the sexual assault examination was carried out by the medical authorities," the chargesheet read.

While recording her statement in writing for the first time, the police did not add the names of the two other accused, though it was mentioned, the CBI said.

In the chargesheet, the agency said the role of erring UP Police officials is being investigated.