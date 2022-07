Dharamshala Accident: The accident is reported to have taken place near Badol village.

In a chilling rash driving accident on Sunday morning, caught on camera, a speeding car hit a pick-up van in the Dharamshala-Palampur road in Himachal Pradesh.

In the CCTV video of the accident, the speeding red car can be seen crashing into the lorry.

Vehicles are also seen slowing down as they look at the dramatic crash.

