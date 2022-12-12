'Developed Nations Unwilling To Walk The Talk': S Jaishankar On Climate

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has said that developed nations -- ones that have a huge carbon footprint -- are passing the buck onto other nations.

"Those who are occupying carbon space have kept promising that they would help others. And frankly they have kept shortchanging the world. And they come up every COP with some new argument, some evasion," Mr Jaishankar told the media at the India Global Forum in Dubai.

"The real problem that you are facing today is same problem we had multiple COPs ago, which is that the developed countries are still not sincere about keeping their promises... The more climate events and emergencies you have, the more there's going to be the sense that these countries are unwilling to walk the talk," he added.

At times, there are "very clever narratives which are designed to confuse", the minister said.

"You suddenly will bring up a subject like this country is a big emitter... that country may have per capita emission which is one-tenth that of the rest of the world. But here it will say they are a big emitter so maybe they should step forward. Hello! This is not the country which occupied carbon space. Somewhere people need to be truthful about it and say who's really responsible for global warming and the countries which are need to step up," Mr Jaishankar added.