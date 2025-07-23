Detonators In A Plastic Bag Found Outside Toilet At Bengaluru Bus Stand

Six gelatin sticks, which are the latest form of dynamites, and some detonators, were found in a plastic carry bag near a toilet at a government bus stand in Bengaluru on Wednesday, sparking security concerns.

The recovery was made from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation at Kalasipalya.

Bomb disposal teams and police are at the spot.

"Six gelatin sticks and some detonators (both separately)were found in a carry bag outside the toilet inside Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand. FIR is yet to be registered," said S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police of the West Division in Bengaluru.

