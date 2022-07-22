Denied Debate On Price Rise, Opposition Disrupts Parliament For 5th Day

The Opposition has accused the government of running away from a debate on price rise and GST.

Lok Sabha was adjourned twice - first till noon and later till 2 pm - while the Rajya Sabha resumed at 12 pm as Opposition parties scaled attack at the Centre over rising prices, GST on daily essentials and the misuse of central agencies. The Opposition has accused the government of running away from a debate on key issues, which they claim, shows the "obstinacy" of the Modi government.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are witnessing continuous adjournments since the monsoon session began.

Today was the fifth successive day of the current session in which both the Houses were adjourned minutes after assembling without any productivity.

At least seven adjournment motion notices on issues of unemployment and other issues have been given in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

With the Opposition refusing to budge from their stand, the government on Wednesday said it is ready for a debate in Parliament on price rise once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers from COVID-19.

"The Congress has a destructive attitude towards democracy. It was exposed from Jairam Ramesh's tweet that the Congress was successful in not allowing the House to function," Piyush Goyal, who is the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, told reporters outside parliament.

On Wednesday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh had said that the business in Parliament is suffering due to "obstinacy" of the Modi government.

"This morning in the Rajya Sabha the Opposition led by the Congress demanded an URGENT debate on price rise and senseless GST rates on food items. This was denied. The House was adjourned till 2pm. Modi Sarkar's obstinacy continues. Business in Parliament is suffering," Mr Ramesh said in a tweet.

This year's Monsoon Session holds extreme importance as the election of the President and Vice-President office is slated to take place in this session.

NDA pick Droupadi Murmu is set to become India's first tribal President after the results of the presidential polls were declared the winner yesterday. The Vice Presidential polls will take place on August 6.

President Ram Nath Kovind's term is coming to an end on July 24 while the term of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is ending on August 10.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.