Demonetisation Anniversary Live Updates: Arun Jaitley Defends Demonetisation As Opposition Steps Up Attack

Arun Jaitley defends demonetisation on its 2nd anniversary in a Facebook post. (File)

On second anniversary of demonetisation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says aim not to confiscate cash but to get it into formal economy even as the opposition is leaving no stone unturned to keep the pressure on the government on the note ban. In a Facebook post, he described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's overnight ban on higher currency notes on November 8, 2016, as a "key step in a chain of important decisions taken by the government to formalize the economy". Calling it a "black day", the Congress said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the nation for destroying the economy.

On November 8, 2016, PM Modi had made the controversial announcement during a televised speech delivered at 8:15 pm, scrapping existing Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes with immediate effect. He said the objective of the exercise was to curtail black money and reduce the part played by counterfeit currency in funding terrorism and other illegal activities.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of Demonetisation Anniversary: