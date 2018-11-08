Demonetisation Anniversary Live Updates: Arun Jaitley Defends Demonetisation As Opposition Steps Up Attack

On second anniversary of demonetisation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says aim not to confiscate cash but to get it into formal economy even as the opposition is leaving no stone unturned to keep the pressure on the government on the note ban. In a Facebook post, he described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's overnight ban on higher currency notes on November 8, 2016, as a "key step in a chain of important decisions taken by the government to formalize the economy". Calling it a "black day", the Congress said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the nation for destroying the economy.
On November 8, 2016, PM Modi had made the controversial announcement during a televised speech delivered at 8:15 pm, scrapping existing Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes with immediate effect. He said the objective of the exercise was to curtail black money and reduce the part played by counterfeit currency in funding terrorism and other illegal activities.
Here are the LIVE UPDATES of Demonetisation Anniversary:
Modi & his minions claimed demonetisation will end black money, finish corruption, terminate terrorism, and bring only digital transactions. Two years later, Modi is silent. The truth is that he singlehandedly destroyed the economy, lives and livelihoods. #DemonetisationDisaster- Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) November 8, 2018
Modi has clearly forgotten what he said. It is our duty to remind him of what he did to India and us Indians. #DemonetisationDisaster#November82016pic.twitter.com/zEa2JjVESX- Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) November 8, 2018
#DarkDay The government cheated our nation with this big #DeMonetisation scam. It ruined the economy and the lives of millions. People will punish those who did this- Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 8, 2018
Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh's Press Statement on two years of Demonetisation & the devastating impact it had & continues to have on the Indian economy. #DestructionByDemonetisationpic.twitter.com/4d4JE8bdhY- Congress (@INCIndia) November 8, 2018