Shaheen Bagh Anti-CAA Protesters Removed Amid Delhi Lockdown

Anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh have been removed after 101 days.

Amid nationwide lockdown over highly contagious novel coronavirus or COVID-19, Delhi's Shaheen Bagh - heart of protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA - was cleared this morning after 101 days.

Several people, including women, have been detained, said police. "They were not clearing the protest site despite repeated persuasion," said an official, adding that large gatherings have been banned over COVID-19.

This comes two days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a lockdown in Delhi as a part of the imposition of countrywide restrictions in fight against coronavirus.

The national capital - which has reported 30 coronavirus cases, including one death - has shut public transport, sealed its borders and closed shops, allowing in only the essential items.

Last week, Delhi Police had urged the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh - mostly women - to call off their agitation. The protesters, who began their sit-in on December 15, did not agree to the request. The sit-in would continue, they had said, while necessary precautions are taken.

The protest, which inspired similar demonstrations across the country, had made international headlines. The women - also called the Dadis (grandmothers) of Shaheen Bagh - were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizen (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), which they call "anti-Muslim" .