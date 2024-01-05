Delhi Women's Panel Chief Swati Maliwal Nominated To Rajya Sabha By AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today nominated Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on January 19. The party has renominated Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for a second term in the Upper House of Parliament.

AAP's political affairs committee (PAC) announced the nominations today.

"DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal has been nominated for the first time. The PAC has decided to continue with Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for their respective second term as Rajya Sabha members," the party said.

A Delhi court has allowed Sanjay Singh to sign his renomination documents from jail. The AAP leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to the Delhi excise policy.