Delhi Woman Suffers Bullet Injury While Flying Kite With Son: Police

A 31-year-old woman allegedly suffered a bullet wound on her leg in west Delhi's Vikaspuri, police said on Sunday.

The police received information from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital on August 16 that Harshita was admitted with a gunshot injury. The medico-legal case showed a puncture wound just over her left knee.

The woman said she was sitting on the terrace of her flat watching her son fly a kite on a nearby terrace, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

"Suddenly, she felt a sensation in her left knee. She was brought to the hospital by her husband around 11 pm on August 15," the police officer said. The medico-legal case mentioned a foreign object in her left thigh, he said.

She was discharged on Saturday after the foreign object was removed. The doctor has opined that the object was a bullet in situ, the police said.

A case has been filed against various relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation is underway, the police said.

