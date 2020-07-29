Heavy Rain In Parts Of Delhi; Likely To Continue Tomorrow: Met Office

Delhi weather forecast: The IMD has said the city will get rain on Thursday as well

Delhi and its neighbouring areas witnessed heavy rain today. After a day of sultry weather, today's showers brought much relief to the city. The weather office has forecast moderate to heavy rain for tomorrow as well. No waterlogging has been reported so far in the city.

The met department said, moderate to heavy rainfall will occur in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Nuh, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal, Alwar, Barsana, Deeg and Mathura. Light showers are also expected in Modinagar Panipat, Gohana, Jind, Kaithal, Pilani, Jattari, Ballabhgarh and Faridabad.

"The monsoon trough will be close to Delhi-NCR from Tuesday evening to Thursday," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre told news agency Press Trust of India. Mr Srivastava further added that,"During this period, southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will reach Haryana, Delhi-NCR, western Uttar Pradesh and northeast Rajasthan and under the influence of these wind systems, heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in these areas."

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature hovered between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius in most parts of the city and humidity levels shot up to 95 per cent, the weather office said.