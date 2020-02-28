Local Criminals Fanned Delhi Clashes, Used Illegal Weapons: Sources

Delhi violence: Clashes broke out in northeast Delhi neighbourhoods over the CAA

Several criminals who were already under the police's scanner have been identified in northeast Delhi neighbourhoods for taking part in clashes over the controversial citizenship law, sources have told NDTV.

The criminals used illegal weapons during the clashes, the sources said, adding several such weapons and gun cartridges have been recovered from some of them.

Raids are on to arrest them, sources said.

Over 80 people have gunshot wounds, the sources said, adding most of the injured people were at areas where these criminals were active.

Clashes broke out on Sunday last between supporters and those who are protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA in northeast Delhi. The violence spiralled in the following days. Homes and shops were burnt, people were thrashed by mobs and vehicles were torched.

The police have said they are looking for Shahrukh, 33, who opened fire on Monday during the clashes in Jaffrabad. A gym enthusiast, he is a resident of Seelampur and has no criminal record, sources said. His father, however, is out on bail in drug trafficking charges.

In a chilling video, shot on a mobile phone by an eyewitness standing on the roof of a nearby building, an officer in riot gear is standing in the middle of the street as Shahrukh and at least six others approach him. Shahrukh points his gun at him, before firing in the air.

The Home Ministry has said it is monitoring the situation and Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with senior officers of the Delhi Police.

The Home Ministry in a statement said considering the improvement in the situation, the ban on large gatherings in northeast Delhi areas hit by violence will be removed for 10 hours today - 4 am to 10 am, and 4 pm to 8 pm. "No major incident has been reported in the last 36 hours in... northeast (Delhi)," it said.

People should "not believe in rumours and fall prey to evil designs of miscreants and groups interested in precipitating communal tension", the Home Ministry said in statement. "Only 12 police stations out of the 203 in Delhi or about 4.2 per cent of Delhi were been affected by these riots," it said.