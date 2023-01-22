Delhi Property Consultant Falls From Noida's Tallest Building, Dies: Cops

The 175-metre-tall building is the tallest structure in Noida. (File)

A Delhi-based property consultant died allegedly after falling from the 43rd floor of Noida's tallest building in a case of suspected suicide, police officials said Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the 43-year-old consultant visited the Supertech Supernova building in Sector 94, they said.

The 175-metre-tall building is the tallest structure in Noida. It is a residential-cum-commericial space with its upper floors still under construction.

"The victim, who lived in the Rani Bagh area of North West Delhi, had come to see a property at the Supernova building. It is suspected that he jumped off the 43rd floor of the building and died on the spot," a police spokesperson said.

The consultant had met a property broker and visited the building together. However, at the time of the incident he was alone on the 43rd floor as the broker had come down to the ground floor of the building, another police official said.

Officials of the Sector 126 Police Station reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)