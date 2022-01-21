Delhi Positivity Rate Drops To 18% From 21% In A Day, New Cases Lower

Delhi recorded 10,756 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, 12% lower than yesterday. The positivity rate in the national capital dropped to 18% from 21% in a day.

With the 10,756 new cases, the infection toll in Delhi has gone up to 17,71,028. There are 61,954 active coronavirus cases in the national capital, of which 48,356 are recovering in home isolation. Delhi recorded 38 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death count to 25,451. The recovery rate in Delhi stands at 94.05%. Delhi conducted 59,629 tests in the 24-hour period, of which 44,966 were RT-PCR tests. On Thursday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said it seems that Delhi has passed the peak of the third wave of COVID-19 but cautioned that the city is not out of the danger zone yet. The Delhi government on Thursday capped the rate of conventional RT-PCR tests in private hospitals and laboratories at Rs 300, reducing the price by 40%. Earlier, the test used to cost Rs 500. India today added 3,47,254 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,85,66,027 which includes 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant. The active cases have increased to 20,18,825, the highest in 235 days, while the death count has climbed to 4,88,396 with 703 fresh fatalities. There has been a 4.36% increase in Omicron cases in India since Thursday, the health ministry said today.