Delhi Positivity Rate Drops To 18% From 21% In A Day, New Cases Lower

New Delhi:
Delhi recorded 10,756 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, 12% lower than yesterday. The positivity rate in the national capital dropped to 18% from 21% in a day.
- With the 10,756 new cases, the infection toll in Delhi has gone up to 17,71,028.
- There are 61,954 active coronavirus cases in the national capital, of which 48,356 are recovering in home isolation.
- Delhi recorded 38 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death count to 25,451.
- The recovery rate in Delhi stands at 94.05%.
- Delhi conducted 59,629 tests in the 24-hour period, of which 44,966 were RT-PCR tests.
- On Thursday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said it seems that Delhi has passed the peak of the third wave of COVID-19 but cautioned that the city is not out of the danger zone yet.
- The Delhi government on Thursday capped the rate of conventional RT-PCR tests in private hospitals and laboratories at Rs 300, reducing the price by 40%. Earlier, the test used to cost Rs 500.
- India today added 3,47,254 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,85,66,027 which includes 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant.
- The active cases have increased to 20,18,825, the highest in 235 days, while the death count has climbed to 4,88,396 with 703 fresh fatalities.
- There has been a 4.36% increase in Omicron cases in India since Thursday, the health ministry said today.