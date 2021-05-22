2 Arrested For Duping Woman Of Over Rs 5 Lakh On Matrimonial Site: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police said further investigation is underway. (Representational)

Two men have been arrested for allegedly duping women after promising to marry them, the police said today.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Shafiq, 25, and Mohammad Saif, 23, both residents of Tughlakabad in Delhi, they said.

A woman had filed a complaint at the Haus Khas police station, alleging that she had met a man through a matrimonial website and exchanged numbers, the police said. The accused promised to marry her. After a while, the accused told the woman that he has come to India from London but has been stopped at the airport, the police said.

The accused asked the woman to deposit Rs 5,45,000 in two bank accounts, a senior police officer said. The woman deposited the money, but when the accused asked her again to deposit Rs 9.5 lakh more, she got suspicious and filed a complaint, the officer said.

"During investigation, police analysed the bank account details in which the money was deposited. A total of Rs 4,65,300 was found deposited in the account at the Okhla Industry Area Branch in the name of Shafiq who was then arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Based on his disclosure, Mohammad Saif was also arrested from Tughlakabad area, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Mohammad Shafiq disclosed that he and Saif had opened seven accounts in different banks and sold them to a man named Rahul for Rs 20,000 each account, the police said, adding that investigation is underway to ascertain the role of the third person.

Mohammad Shafiq also changed the address on his Aadhaar cards to a false address with the help of Mohammad Saif to evade arrest. Mohammad Saif used to withdraw the money from different ATMs on the direction of Rahul on 15 per cent commission basis, the police said.

Seven ATM cards, two mobile phones, Rs 32,400 in cash and one scooter have been recovered from their possession, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

