Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory As Wedding Season Begins, See Routes To Avoid

As the wedding season begins, the Delhi police department has issued a traffic advisory so that commuters can plan their travel routes accordingly and avoid congestion-prone areas. The directive lists several roads, including Mandir Marg, Palaam Road, and Matadin Marg, where significant traffic snarls are predicted. Notably, nearly four lakh weddings are scheduled to be held in Delhi over the next three weeks.

''Traffic Advisory. Due to marriage season, some roads will experience a heavy volume of traffic. Kindly follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience,'' the caption of the post shared on X reads. The post includes a comprehensive traffic advisory to inform commuters of the routes where heavy traffic is predicted.

Heavy volume of traffic is expected on Mandir Marg, NH-48 from Dhuala Kuan to Rajokri, Palam Road, Matadin Marg, Bijaswan-Najafgarh Road, GT Road, Rama Road, Shahdara, Chattarpur Mandir Road from CDR Chowk to Y-Point, Dera Mor Road, Sonia Vihar, Pusta Road, 100 Foota Road from T-Point Anuvrat Marg to Y-Point and Ring Road from Azad Pur to R/A Punjabi Bagh.

Due to marriage season, some roads will experience a heavy volume of traffic. Kindly follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience.#DPTrafficAdvisorypic.twitter.com/hKOGHxu8Lz — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 23, 2023

The department also gave a general list of instructions to the public.

People are requested to avail of public transport like DTC Buses, Delhi Metro, etc. to help decongestion of Roads.

Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots.

Roadside parking must be avoided as it causes hindrance to the normal flow of traffic.

The general public and motorists are advised to have patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections

People are requested to plan their journey in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Around 38 lakh weddings are set to take place between November 23 and December 15 in India. The auspicious wedding season, commencing on Dev Uthan Ekadashi on November 23 and extending until December 15, will witness a flurry of ceremonies as stars align for propitious wedding dates. Calculations indicate that November 23, 24, 27, 28, and 29, along with December 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, and 15, are deemed auspicious for matrimonial celebrations.

According to CAIT estimates, the 38 lakh weddings are expected to infuse about ₹ 4.74 lakh crore into the market, reflecting both wedding-related purchases and the procurement of various services.