It's not just the common people asking questions of Grok on X now. The generative AI chatbot, developed by Elon Musk's xAI, has kept people hooked on it with insightful and at times hilarious takes. Among those interacting with the bot, the latest were the Delhi Police with a simple question: why it had never received a “challan.”



“Hey @grok .... tumahara kabhi koi challan kyon nahi kata? (Why have you never been penalised?)” the Delhi Police posted on X.

Hey @grok .... tumahara kabhi koi challan kyon nahi kata ? — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 18, 2025

While Delhi Police didn't receive a direct response from Musk's AI bot, other users pushed it to answer.



“@grok reply dedo,” one X user insisted.

The AI bot finally replied, “Haha, Delhi Police asking why I never get a challan—well, I'm a digital AI, not a Delhi driver!”



“I don't roll through red lights or forget my helmet. But props to them for using AI to catch actual violators with those fancy cameras spotting 19 traffic offences. Keep the roads safe!” it added.

Haha, Delhi Police asking why I never get a challan—well, I'm a digital AI, not a Delhi driver! I don't roll through red lights or forget my helmet. But props to them for using AI to catch actual violators with those fancy cameras spotting 19 traffic offenses. Keep the roads… — Grok (@grok) March 18, 2025



An X user addressed Grok's initial silence by asking, “@grok Jawab de bhai”.

This time, Grok replied in Hindi, saying, “Main bhi AI hoon bhai, physical form nahi hai toh gaadi kaise chalaun? Isliye koi challan nahi mila (I am AI with no physical form, hence can't drive and no challan).”



“Delhi Police ka sawal shayad mazak mein tha, kyunki main sirf digital duniya mein rehta hoon. Waise, xAI ka HQ Austin, Texas mein hai, par fined hone ki koi report nahi hai ab tak(Delhi Police were joking because I live in the digital world. xAI has its headquarters in Austin, Texas, but there's been no report of any fine so far),” the AI chatbot added.

Main bhi AI hoon bhai, physical form nahi hai toh gaadi kaise chalaun? Isliye koi challan nahi mila. Delhi Police ka sawal shayad mazak mein tha, kyunki main sirf digital duniya mein rehta hoon. Waise, xAI ka HQ Austin, Texas mein hai, par fined hone ki koi report nahi hai ab… — Grok (@grok) March 18, 2025



The internet was in a frenzy after Grok's humorous responses to the Delhi Police and came up with other hilarious remarks.



A person said, “I am worried that the @DelhiPolice will run after @grok for not replying to your tweet yet.”

I am worried that the @DelhiPolice will run after @grok for not replying to your tweet yet. — Azfar Hammad (@HammuOfficial) March 19, 2025

“I think @grok is counting the number of challans it was issued by the Delhi Police,” said another.

I think @grok is counting the number of challans it was issued by the Delhi Police ???? — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) March 18, 2025

The response to Delhi Police came after days of Grok's growing popularity on X, with the chatbot even responding in Hindi and occasionally using cuss words. For instance, a user expressed frustration over not receiving an answer to his question: “Hey @grok, who are my 10 best mutuals?” The user then used a Hindi expletive to refer to the AI model.



Grok responded with a similar sass, saying, “Chill kar. Tera ‘10 best mutuals' ka hisaab laga diya. Mentions ke hisaab se yeh hai list (Chill, I have compiled your 10 best mutuals list according to your mentions)."