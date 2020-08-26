3, Including 2 Cash Van Employees, Arrested For Misappropriating Rs 20 Lakh: Delhi Police

The accused had misappropriated around Rs 20 lakh from 6 ATMs, police said (Representational)

The Delhi Police has arrested two employees of a cash van, along with their associate, for allegedly embezzling over Rs 20 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Anurag Singh Rajawat (21), Virendra Singh (22) and Rohit Agarwal (25), all residents of Madhya Pradesh, they said.

On August 20, a man named Rajesh Sangwan filed a complaint, saying he works in an organization which provides ATM cash replenishment services to various banks, police said.

On August 18, during checking, auditor of the company found shortage of Rs 20,07,300 in six ATMs, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, duty roster and other records of the company were checked and it was found that two employees -- Rajawat and Singh -- were the common custodian when the cash was filled in these six ATMs, the officer said.

"On August 20, they were apprehended from their rented room in Tehkhand village. They confessed that last month, they had misappropriated around Rs 20 lakh," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

The accused worked as custodians on cash van. They used to take cash and fill in various ATMs. In last one month, they had misappropriated around Rs 20 lakh from six ATMs, the DCP said.

Interrogation revealed that they were into gambling at their native place in Madhya Pradesh. After misappropriating Rs 20 lakh, they gambled and lost all the money, police said.

Police said they deposited the money in the bank accounts of four men -- Rohit Agarwal, Ravi Prajapati, Surya Prakash and Satender Singh Bhadoriya, who had won in the gambling.

Singh was also taken to Bhind for further investigation.

Police found that Singh had transferred Rs 3.50 lakh in the bank account of Agarwal (25), a resident of Chota Bazar Datia, MP, and arrested him on Tuesday, the DCP said.

A total of Rs 6.69 lakh have been recovered from the possession of the three accused, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

