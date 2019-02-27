Delhi Metro On Red Alert Amid Tension Between India And Pakistan

The red alert in Delhi Metro has been imposed amid tensions between India and Pakistan.

A red alert has been sounded for the Delhi Metro Rail network as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated. The move came after the Pakistani Air Force violated Indian airspace and tried to target military installations. Earlier today, the air space north of Delhi had been temporarily shut by the authorities and services in nine airports were suspended.

"As advised by security agencies, Red Alert has been imposed in entire DMRC netwok from 6PM onwards today," a statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation or DMRC said.

"Under Red Alert, all station controllers are required to inspect entire station premises for any suspicious items/activity including parking lots and report to the Control Centre every two hours," the statement further read.

Delhi metro sees a footfall of more than 2.5 million every day and on occasions where the safety of passengers may be at risk, security is strengthened in stations and on the trains.

Since the Jaish-e Mohammed terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, there had been a surge in the hostilities between the two nations. Yesterday, Air Force jets targeted the biggest Jaish camp in Pakistan's Balakot. The reprisal from Pakistan came this morning.

The government said the IAF has shot down one Pakistan F-16 bomber, the wreckage fell across the Line of Control. The government also said a MiG aircraft has been lost and the pilot is in Pakistan's custody.

In the evening, the government handed a demarche to the Pakistani envoy, with a strong protest about the "unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan". India has also demanded the immediate and safe return of the pilot.