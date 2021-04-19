Delhi Lockdown E-pass: Here Is How To Get An e-Pass

How To apply delhi lockdown E-pass

Delhi Lockdown: The national capital will be under a six-day lockdown from 10 pm tonight to 5 am next Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced today. Mr Kejriwal said the lockdown is necessary as there is a scarcity of resources after the Covid crisis escalated. Only essential services will now be allowed. E-passes can be obtained from the Delhi government website. In the last few days, the daily cases of Covid-19 have been around 25,500 and the healthcare system in Delhi is under tremendous pressure, the Chief Minister said, while addressing an online press conference.



Delhi Lockdown: Here is how to apply for e-pass