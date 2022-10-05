Delhi High Court Cancels Rape Case. Condition: Accused To Give Burgers To Orphans

A single judge bench presided by Justice Jasmeet Singh has quashed a rape FIR

The Delhi High Court has directed a man to provide two orphanages with "hygienic and good quality burgers" as a condition for cancelling a rape FIR against him. The man was accused of rape, stalking and criminal intimidation of his former wife.

The High Court has directed the police to ensure that the burgers are cooked in a clean environment. The court has also asked the man to pay a fine of Rs 4.5 lakh to his ex-wife which will be transferred to her during the course of the day.

A single judge bench presided by Justice Jasmeet Singh cancelled the FIR against the man after observing that respondent no. 2 (the former wife) was married to him and the couple had temperamental differences due to which they decided to part ways," reported Indian Express. He called the case a "matrimonial dispute."

Both the parties settled the case before the Mediation Centre, Saket Court, New Delhi on July 4 and submitted before the High Court that they reached the settlement out of their "own will, volition and without any threat, force and coercion," said the report. The former wife also said that she had no objection if the FIR gets quashed.

Justice Singh called the FIR being filed account of "ill-advised," reported Business Today. The High Court further said that the case has been going on since 2020 and it has wasted enough time of the police and judiciary which could have been utilised for important matters."Therefore, the petitioner must do some social good for the society," Justice Singh observed.

The High Court then directed the man who runs two burger restaurants- 'Burger Singh' and 'Wat-a-Burger' in Noida to Mayur Vihar to provide hygienic and good-quality burgers to two orphanages at least 100 children each.



